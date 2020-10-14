AlphaValue Downgrades Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) to Buy

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was downgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AEOXF. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

AEOXF opened at $103.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.51. Aeroports de Paris has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $196.85.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, construction, and operation of airports. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports in the Paris, France. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Others.

