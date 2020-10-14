Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th.

NYSE AGD opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

