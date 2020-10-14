Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th.
NYSE AGD opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $10.78.
About Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
