Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th.

Shares of AGD opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $10.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

