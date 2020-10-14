Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th.
Shares of AGD opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $10.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.
Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
