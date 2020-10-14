Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AWP opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

