Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th.
Shares of NYSE:AWP opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63.
Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
