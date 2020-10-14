Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.24

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.24 and last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 8923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.13 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,400.00. Also, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $148,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,496 shares of company stock worth $17,075,269 in the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,851 shares of the software’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after buying an additional 46,487 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth about $1,496,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,493 shares of the software’s stock worth $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 60.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,307 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 25,448 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

