Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Upgraded by Benchmark to Buy

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of ALTR opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -152.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.13 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 45,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $2,052,979.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 54,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $2,473,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,496 shares of company stock valued at $17,075,269 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

