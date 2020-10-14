Altimmune Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ALT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,263 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,150% compared to the average daily volume of 181 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

ALT opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.54).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altimmune stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ALT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

