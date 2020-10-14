Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $43.17.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $126,901.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,410 shares in the company, valued at $554,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,287 shares of company stock valued at $491,400. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 15.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $1,026,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.