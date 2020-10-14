Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:ALTM opened at $10.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $59.60.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.94. The business had revenue of $31.62 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,427.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,517.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,970 shares of company stock worth $53,438.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86,130 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,695 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 257,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 52,109 shares during the period.

