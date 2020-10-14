Altus Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,557 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 19.0% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $181.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

