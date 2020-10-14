Aluf (OTCMKTS:AHIX) vs. Funko (OTCMKTS:FNKO) Critical Contrast

Aluf (OTCMKTS:AHIX) and Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Aluf alerts:

52.7% of Funko shares are held by institutional investors. 39.8% of Aluf shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Funko shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aluf and Funko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aluf N/A N/A N/A Funko -1.54% 2.27% 0.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aluf and Funko’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aluf N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Funko $795.12 million 0.38 $11.73 million $0.66 9.29

Funko has higher revenue and earnings than Aluf.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aluf and Funko, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aluf 0 0 0 0 N/A Funko 2 6 2 0 2.00

Funko has a consensus target price of $10.23, indicating a potential upside of 66.80%. Given Funko’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Funko is more favorable than Aluf.

Volatility & Risk

Aluf has a beta of -0.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Funko has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Funko beats Aluf on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aluf Company Profile

Aluf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device. Its product lines include Predictive, Demonstrated, and Quantitative (PDQ) – Wafer Level Reliability (WLR), a wafer level reliability test software package; the ASUR SDR software suite that provides an environment in which users can test semiconductor wafers by using the JEDEC compliant PDQ-WLR algorithm library; and ASUR PDR, which provides an immediate view of stresses and device behaviors through the use of its real-time plotting tool. The company also provides shipping and coordination services for retail and wholesale, electronics, and manufacturing companies worldwide; and operates cloud based tracking and e-logistics. In addition, it manufactures and processes CBD distillate, a THC-free, purified form of CBD. The company was formerly known as COREwafer Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Aluf Holdings, Inc. in August 2015. Aluf Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games. It offers its products under the Pop!, Loungefly, Mystery Minis, Paka Paka, 5 Star, SuperCute, and Pint Size Heroes brand names; and licenses its properties under the classic evergreen, movie release, current TV, and current video game categories. The company sells its products to specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, e-commerce sites, and distributors; and at specialty licensing and comic book shows, conventions, and exhibitions, as well as through its e-commerce business. Funko, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Aluf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.