Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 7,800.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AWCMY opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. Alumina has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.75.

AWCMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

