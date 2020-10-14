Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMAL. BidaskClub downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Amalgamated Bank stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.83. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 90.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the second quarter worth about $145,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.