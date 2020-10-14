Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) issued an update on its third quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.39-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37.
Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $384.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.83. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.00.
Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
About Amalgamated Bank
Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
