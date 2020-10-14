Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.39-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $384.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.83. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Amalgamated Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

