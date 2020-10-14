Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.6% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock traded up $26.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,469.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,728. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,203.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,772.86. The company has a market cap of $1,724.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.37, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,439.10.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.