AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target Cut to $4.50

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its target price cut by investment analysts at B. Riley Securities from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s current price.

AMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $386.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 million. On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 160.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 395,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

