Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.09.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Amcor has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Amcor by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

