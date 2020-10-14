American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Position Reduced by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 12,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average is $82.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

