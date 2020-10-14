American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMSWA. TheStreet lowered American Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $483.30 million, a P/E ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 0.49. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in American Software by 218.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of American Software by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Software in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

