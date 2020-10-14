American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $158.13

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $158.13 and last traded at $158.03, with a volume of 1768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.75.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.23.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.93. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,441.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 80.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 60.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $555,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 6.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

