American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) Stock Price Up 6.3%

American Well Corp (NASDAQ:AMWL)’s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.24 and last traded at $34.71. Approximately 4,508,020 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,191,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMWL shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Well stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well Corp (NASDAQ:AMWL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

