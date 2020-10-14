American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s current price.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

AMWL opened at $34.81 on Monday. American Well has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

