American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

American Well stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

