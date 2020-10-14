Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s 9th Largest Position

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 4.1% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 929,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $249,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Amgen by 257.1% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $4,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $239.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

