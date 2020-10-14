Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Amgen by 21.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 47.2% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $239.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

