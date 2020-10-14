Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Amkor Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Amkor Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.80. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $15.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,219 shares in the company, valued at $881,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,785 in the last ninety days. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.