Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $2.43

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.53. Amur Minerals shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 26,592,029 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96.

About Amur Minerals (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

