Analysts Anticipate Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) to post ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.45). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($2.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGTA stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.58. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

