Analysts Anticipate United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to Announce -$1.39 EPS

Analysts expect that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will report earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.45). United States Steel posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 561.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year earnings of ($5.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.13) to ($4.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. ValuEngine downgraded United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 11,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 161.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.51. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

