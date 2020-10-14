Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ares Management Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ares Management in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $326.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $44.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.20, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.81%.

In other Ares Management news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 30,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 53,375 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,194,246.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979,287 shares of company stock valued at $39,371,913 in the last three months. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 75,573 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 264,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

