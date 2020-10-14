Analysts Set Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) Target Price at GBX 492.50

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 492.50 ($6.43).

BEZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

In other Beazley news, insider David Roberts acquired 15,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.17) per share, with a total value of £49,489.66 ($64,658.56). Also, insider Sally Lake bought 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,863.25 ($25,951.46).

BEZ opened at GBX 325.20 ($4.25) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 373.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 394.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 294.20 ($3.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 627 ($8.19).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

