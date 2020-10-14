Analysts Set BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) PT at $35.00

Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research firms have commented on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised BeyondSpring from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

BeyondSpring stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $461.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. BeyondSpring has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 43.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 118.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. 8.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

