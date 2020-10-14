Analysts Set BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) PT at $35.00

Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
A number of research firms have commented on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised BeyondSpring from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.
BeyondSpring stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $461.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. BeyondSpring has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 43.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 118.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. 8.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BeyondSpring Company Profile
BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.
