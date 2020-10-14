Analysts Set BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) Target Price at GBX 412.94

Shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 412.94 ($5.40).

BP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

BP p.l.c. (BP.L) stock opened at GBX 214.40 ($2.80) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 521.50 ($6.81). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 245.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 294.33. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. BP p.l.c. (BP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.77%.

About BP p.l.c. (BP.L)

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

