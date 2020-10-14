Analysts Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) PT at $63.08

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.08.

Several research firms have commented on BC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 22.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Brunswick by 1,230.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 59,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 55,391 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 53.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,945,000 after acquiring an additional 413,847 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Brunswick by 48.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period.

NYSE:BC opened at $63.64 on Friday. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -254.56 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.