Analysts Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target at $108.09

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

NYSE CPT opened at $96.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 166.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

