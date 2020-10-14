Analysts Set Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Target Price at $30.08

Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Colfax from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 19,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $600,599.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,274.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $87,982.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,345.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

CFX stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.62. Colfax has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.43, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $620.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

