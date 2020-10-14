Analysts Set CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) PT at $82.69

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.69.

CONE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.15. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.54.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 65.5% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

