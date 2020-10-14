Analysts Set Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Target Price at $53.00

Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDY. Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities raised Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Investec raised Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 30.2% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 19.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 19.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy's Laboratories will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.