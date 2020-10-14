Analysts Set Expectations for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Floor & Decor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $28.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.95.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $83.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.01. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,186.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 10,910 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $681,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $4,788,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,900,001.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,151,493 shares of company stock valued at $415,410,788. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

