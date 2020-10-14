Analysts Set GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) PT at $55.58

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on GrubHub in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Get GrubHub alerts:

GRUB stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. GrubHub has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average is $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -66.51 and a beta of 1.06.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $32,656.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,162 shares of company stock worth $13,934,506 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GrubHub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.