Analysts Set ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target at $87.83

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.83.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of ICF International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.
In other ICF International news, Director Handel Michael J. Van acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.49 per share, for a total transaction of $289,960.00. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ICF International has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $95.24.
ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $353.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.
ICF International Company Profile
ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.
