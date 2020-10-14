Analysts Set ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target at $87.83

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of ICF International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get ICF International alerts:

In other ICF International news, Director Handel Michael J. Van acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.49 per share, for a total transaction of $289,960.00. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in ICF International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 48.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ICF International has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $95.24.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $353.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.