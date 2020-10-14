Analysts Set InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) PT at $3.00

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barrington Research cut shares of InnerWorkings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Sidoti cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INWK. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in InnerWorkings by 266.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 343,200 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in InnerWorkings during the second quarter worth $207,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in InnerWorkings by 3.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,655,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 112,449 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in InnerWorkings during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in InnerWorkings by 312.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 46,598 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INWK opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. InnerWorkings has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $5.81.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $203.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.07 million. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InnerWorkings will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

