Analysts Set Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Target Price at $19.21

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XENT. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $31.46.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 89,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 563,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,822 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

