Analysts Set Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Price Target at GBX 2,750

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,750 ($35.93).

JMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 2,402 ($31.38) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.06. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 1,614 ($21.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,294 ($43.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,436.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,181.66.

In other news, insider Anna Manz bought 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,384 ($31.15) per share, with a total value of £429.12 ($560.65). Also, insider Robert MacLeod sold 11,968 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,245 ($29.33), for a total value of £268,681.60 ($351,034.23).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.