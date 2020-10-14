Analysts Set Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) PT at $53.00

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDS.A shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE RDS.A opened at $25.82 on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.47. Royal Dutch Shell had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Dutch Shell will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

