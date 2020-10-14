Analysts Set Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) PT at $5.00

Shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Telefonica by 345.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Telefonica by 81.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonica by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 0.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Telefonica stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of -364.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. Telefonica has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Research analysts forecast that Telefonica will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

