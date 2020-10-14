Analysts Set The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Price Target at $203.08

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in The Boeing by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 23,500.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 465.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $162.14 on Friday. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $378.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.68 and a 200-day moving average of $161.78. The company has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing will post -10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

