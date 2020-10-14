Analysts Set Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Target Price at $160.80

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTS. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $2,861,600.00. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $156.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $158.04.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.05 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

