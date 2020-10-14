Analyzing Dada Nexus (DADA) and The Competition

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ: DADA) is one of 71 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Dada Nexus to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dada Nexus and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 1 1 0 2.50 Dada Nexus Competitors 1034 3516 6955 326 2.56

Dada Nexus currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.77%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential downside of 2.43%. Given Dada Nexus’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dada Nexus has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus N/A N/A N/A Dada Nexus Competitors -12.63% -61.24% -6.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dada Nexus and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $437.76 million -$235.82 million -8.87 Dada Nexus Competitors $7.05 billion $1.35 billion 120.27

Dada Nexus’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dada Nexus. Dada Nexus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dada Nexus rivals beat Dada Nexus on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

