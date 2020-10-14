Analyzing Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) and Yum China (OTCMKTS:YUMC)

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Yum China’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $467.55 million 0.24 $12.06 million N/A N/A Yum China $8.78 billion 2.33 $713.00 million $1.88 28.81

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Meritage Hospitality Group and Yum China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Yum China 0 2 6 1 2.89

Yum China has a consensus target price of $53.62, indicating a potential downside of 1.02%. Given Yum China’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yum China is more favorable than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Volatility & Risk

Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum China has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Yum China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 1.53% 8.93% 1.10% Yum China 6.33% 16.35% 7.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of Yum China shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Yum China shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yum China beats Meritage Hospitality Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails brand names. As of November 13, 2018, it operated 314 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories. The company also provides online food delivery services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 5,900 KFC restaurants; 2,200 Pizza Hut restaurants; 280 Little Sheep units; 14 East Dawning restaurants; 4 Taco Bell restaurants; and 13 COFFii & JOY units. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

